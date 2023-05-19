Donation helps local fire departments

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly $200,000 worth of life-saving equipment was donated to the Osceola Fire Department and multiple other volunteer departments across Mississippi County.

Big River Steel donated AED, oxygen masks, and new suits.

It has been years since many of the departments received new top-of-the-line equipment.

Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hil said it’s not only about getting brand-new equipment but about BRS giving back to the community.

“They are not just coming here and setting up,” said Hill. “They have reached out to everyone in the community, and they are doing everything they can to help, and we are doing everything we can resupinate that.”

Hill said that all the equipment that was donated is stuff they use on a daily basis.

With the price of stuff now, Hill said this would have nearly been impossible without the help of Big River.

