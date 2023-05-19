Energy Alert
E. coli forces closure of swim beaches

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mountain Home Project Office closed two swim beaches on...
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mountain Home Project Office closed two swim beaches on Norfork Lake and Bull Shoals Lake (seen here) until further notice.(ky3)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - Two swim beaches in Northeast Arkansas are closed after testing revealed high levels of E. coli.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mountain Home Project Office closed the beaches Friday at Cranfield on Norfork Lake and Oakland Park on Bull Shoals Lake until further notice.

USACE posted signs indicating high bacteria levels, a news release stated.

“Once bacteria levels are within the acceptable range, the swim beaches will open,” the report stated.

For more information, call 870-425-2700.

