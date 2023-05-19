Foodstock serving up free food, live music

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking for something to do Friday evening, how do free food and live music sound?

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is hosting its annual Foodstock from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 19. The free community event caters to everyone from children to young adults to seniors.

Two local bands will perform, including Sommer and The Young’ins and Arkansas Congressman Rick Crawford and his band Triple Nickel.

Development Officer for the Food Bank of NEA Jordan Griffin said they have hosted a few Foodstocks in previous years, but this is the second consecutive year for it to be at the food bank facility, located at 3414 One Place in Jonesboro.

“We teamed up with Congressman Crawford since he has a band,” she said. “He wanted a fun way to give back to his community.”

They will be grilling hotdogs, as well as serving up Andy’s Frozen Custard, popcorn, drinks, and more.

Griffin said children will also enjoy the event.

“We’ll also have inflatables for the kids like slides, bouncy houses, and other lawn games,” she said.

She also recommends people bring their own lawn chairs.

Foodstock is a fun way for people to kick off summer while also learning about food bank. In addition to the fun outside the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, attendees will get a chance to tour the inside.

