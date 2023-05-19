Energy Alert
Former Razorback guard Derrian Ford commits to Arkansas State men's basketball.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bryan Hodgson adds an SEC guard to his first Red Wolves men’s basketball recruiting class.

Arkansas freshman guard Derrian Ford announced Friday that he’s committing to Arkansas State. The Magnolia native appeared in 21 games for the Razorbacks in the 2022-23 season, recording 15 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 1 steal.

Ford entered the transfer portal on April 27th, making visits to Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

Derrian had a decorated high school career at Magnolia. He was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, the four-star prospect was a consensus top 20 combo guard by 247 Sports, ESPN, and Rivals. Ford was a three-time 4A State Tournament MVP, leading the Panthers to three state championships.

A-State Men’s Basketball Offseason:

TRANSFER PORTAL

PORTAL ADDITIONS

CURRENT RETURNERS

  • Caleb Fields (Sr.)
  • Terrance Ford (Fr.)
  • Izaiyah Nelson (Fr.)
  • Avery Felts (Soph.)
  • Julian Lual (Soph.)
  • Malcolm Farrington (Soph.)
  • Parker St. Pierre (Fr.)

NEWCOMER

  • Jacob St. Clair (Sand Rock AL - PWO)

DEPARTURES

  • Mak Manciel (Soph.) - Detroit Mercy
  • Nicolas Tingling (Soph.) - Faulkner

GRADUATED

  • Markise Davis
  • Omar El-Sheikh
  • Dylan Arnette

IN PORTAL

  • Antwon Jackson (Soph.)
  • Detrick Reeves (Soph.)
  • Caleb London (Fr.)
  • Alaaeddine Boutayeb (Fr.)

