Former Razorback guard Derrian Ford commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bryan Hodgson adds an SEC guard to his first Red Wolves men’s basketball recruiting class.

Arkansas freshman guard Derrian Ford announced Friday that he’s committing to Arkansas State. The Magnolia native appeared in 21 games for the Razorbacks in the 2022-23 season, recording 15 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 1 steal.

Ford entered the transfer portal on April 27th, making visits to Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

Derrian had a decorated high school career at Magnolia. He was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, the four-star prospect was a consensus top 20 combo guard by 247 Sports, ESPN, and Rivals. Ford was a three-time 4A State Tournament MVP, leading the Panthers to three state championships.

A-State Men’s Basketball Offseason:

TRANSFER PORTAL

PORTAL ADDITIONS

CURRENT RETURNERS

Caleb Fields (Sr.)

Terrance Ford (Fr.)

Izaiyah Nelson (Fr.)

Avery Felts (Soph.)

Julian Lual (Soph.)

Malcolm Farrington (Soph.)

Parker St. Pierre (Fr.)

NEWCOMER

Jacob St. Clair (Sand Rock AL - PWO)

DEPARTURES

Mak Manciel (Soph.) - Detroit Mercy

Nicolas Tingling (Soph.) - Faulkner

GRADUATED

Markise Davis

Omar El-Sheikh

Dylan Arnette

IN PORTAL

Antwon Jackson (Soph.)

Detrick Reeves (Soph.)

Caleb London (Fr.)

Alaaeddine Boutayeb (Fr.)

