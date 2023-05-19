Free monthly health screenings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Come take advantage of numerous, free wellness screening opportunities.

St. Bernards hosted another Community Wellness Screening event on the morning of Friday, May 19, from 7-10 a.m. at the St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave.

As a part of American Stroke Awareness Month, stroke education information was made available.

Participants may take advantage of numerous, free screening opportunities, including blood pressure, height, weight, BMI, anemia, glucose, hemoglobin A1C, a lipid panel and a colon cancer screening.

Community Health Educator Karen Summitt said when it comes to men, colon screenings are extremely necessary.

“For men, it’s very treatable,” she said. “So just looking at that from the standpoint of protecting your health, versus getting to a point where you have symptoms, and the disease progression might be very advanced.”

During the month of June, St. Bernards will host two more free health screening events. The first will be on Friday, June 9, and the second on Saturday, June 17.

The second screening event is in conjunction with a Juneteenth celebration and a blood draw, according to Summitt.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.