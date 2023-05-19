Man arrested for DWI, striking child with vehicle

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sharp County man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and striking a child with his vehicle.

According to the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office, Quint William Wickett of Cherokee Village faces charges of driving while intoxicated with a revoked license, refusing to submit to a chemical test, third-degree battery, aggravated assault, open container in a vehicle, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

On May 12, deputies were called to Kee Trail for the report of an intoxicated man attempting to leave a residence while intoxicated.

The caller advised dispatch that Wickett had hit a tree and knocked a child over with his vehicle.

Law enforcement arrived and arrested Wickett.

In a report from the sheriff’s office, Wickett had trouble walking and “smelled strongly of intoxicants.”

Deputies also noted the two-year-old’s eye was red and appeared to be swelling.

EMS arrived and took the child to a local emergency room for further evaluation.

The child was later identified as Juniper Miller, daughter of Stuart Miller, who spoke with K8 News about the incident.

Watching his child be hit by a moving vehicle on May 12 was a scary incident for Stuart.

“He lurched his car forward up here into the driveway, and the bumper hit her. Knocked her straight to the ground,” Stuart said.

Juniper, a week later, still has some bumps and bruises on her head and legs, but nothing too substantial.

Nonetheless, her father is thankful she’s alive and with him today.

“This little girl is my whole world. She was actually born after a really traumatic incident in our family. She’s my saving grace, and I don’t know what I would do if I lost her,” he explained.

With Friday’s events playing on replay in Stuart’s mind, he said he’s constantly keeping an eye open for what’s happening outside his house.

“We’re listening for any sounds of cars coming down this road. Our kids aren’t allowed outside of the house without us anyways. We’re definitely watching what goes on on the dirt road a lot closer now,” Stuart said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.