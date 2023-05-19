May 19: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Clouds have increased and we are a bit more humid this morning. This all ahead of our next storm system that moves in later today with rain. Rain chances ramp up late on Friday as the cold front approaches. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain possible. There’s a small chance of a strong storm or two, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated.

Cooler and less humid air arrives for the weekend.

News Headlines

New video is giving more insight into the arrest of a Jonesboro man who eventually died less than a week later.

Jonesboro is growing rapidly, and with the new bypass on the horizon, more businesses are expected to move to town. Many can already see big changes along popular strips, as many investors see nothing but opportunity in Jonesboro.

A former Lonoke County criminal that has made a lifestyle change, hopes to help others with his story.

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro will host Foodstock 2023 today. Maddie Sexton has details on the music, food, and fun for the entire family.

