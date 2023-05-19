Energy Alert
Memphis Zoo announces birth of tiger cubs

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo announced the births of two Sumatran tiger cubs Friday.

The cubs were born on the evening of May 5 to mother Dari.

Sumatran tigers are one of the more critically endangered subspecies of tigers.

These are the first tiger cubs born at the Memphis Zoo since 1998.

“As the last of the island tigers, preserving Sumatran tigers is critically important,” West Zone Curator Dan Dembiec said. “Sumatran tigers are managed collaboratively in breeding programs by accredited zoos globally. So, the birth of tiger cubs here at the Memphis Zoo is a milestone with a worldwide impact.”

The cubs are not yet on exhibit. Once the cubs are six weeks old, they will receive a series of vaccinations before they will be able to explore their outdoor exhibit at about three months of age.

