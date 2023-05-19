Officials pushing water safety as summer approaches

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - As the warmer temperatures approach, many will look to rivers, lakes, streams, pools, and other water sources in an attempt to beat the heat.

Officials are urging you to pack safety along with the sunscreen.

A study found Arkansas ranked third in the country for third in child drownings in 2022.

Last year, 25 total drownings were reported.

“Life jackets are a must. Attend to your kids all the time. Don’t let them be unattended out there. Just make sure everybody is safe,” said Mammoth Spring Police Chief Jamie Turnbough.

Following a few simple tips and tricks could save a life.

“It’s happened right over there before. It’s one of the things that, unfortunately, we have to deal with once or twice a year,” Turnbough said.

