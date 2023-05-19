Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Organization works to give foster community resources

National Foster Care Month series
National Foster Care Month series(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - May is National Foster Care Month and one organization is working to keep a sense of community in the foster care system.

A group of women came together in 2017 to help the foster care community in Greene County.

They shared experiences and held each other up when issues arose.

That small group of women grew into a big community of people wanting to help the foster care community in northeast Arkansas.

“Our goal is to serve the whole picture. We want to serve foster parents, protective service cases, and the biological parents of children in care. They are very important to us and we want to see them succeed,” said Lindsay Roberts, executive director of Together We Foster.

Roberts is also a foster parent herself.

She said the process can sometimes be challenging, but when resources are available it makes it easier.

“Our goal is to have everything a child could need when they go into foster care pretty much immediately,” said Roberts.

Together We Foster has locations in multiple counties in the area. At those locations, the organization provides clothing closets, food, and meeting rooms for families to meet in a neutral space.

“Our visit centers are a safe private place for children in foster care can visit with their biological parents they can do that any time of day,” said Roberts.

Roberts said the support of others that understand the system helps keep the kids in a familiar area.

“So, if we can support those foster homes, keep those homes open in the community then the kids can stay in their own community and their own school,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a press release Wednesday morning, Cherokee Village Police Chief Monte Lane said Derek...
Police identify body found in lake
A Missouri man died Wednesday night when his SUV rolled over multiple times in Jackson County.
Victim identified in fatal rollover crash
According to an incident report by the Jonesboro Police Department, 60-year-old Timothy Wade...
Craighead County inmate dies in custody
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Those hungering for baklava, spanakopita, and other Greek delights will find them at a new...
Greek restaurant replacing Cici’s

Latest News

Businesses are starting to move to town as we prepare for the new bypass.
City expects to see a boom in business
New fire equipment will help fire fighters stay safe during fires.
Donation helps local fire departments
Bono named fastest-growing city in Craighead County by U.S. Census Bureau
Craighead County town sees rapid growth
John 3:16 will host its annual Unity Fest this Saturday, May 20, featuring a free carnival and...
Midday Interview: John 3:16 presents Unity Fest