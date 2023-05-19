Organization works to give foster community resources

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - May is National Foster Care Month and one organization is working to keep a sense of community in the foster care system.

A group of women came together in 2017 to help the foster care community in Greene County.

They shared experiences and held each other up when issues arose.

That small group of women grew into a big community of people wanting to help the foster care community in northeast Arkansas.

“Our goal is to serve the whole picture. We want to serve foster parents, protective service cases, and the biological parents of children in care. They are very important to us and we want to see them succeed,” said Lindsay Roberts, executive director of Together We Foster.

Roberts is also a foster parent herself.

She said the process can sometimes be challenging, but when resources are available it makes it easier.

“Our goal is to have everything a child could need when they go into foster care pretty much immediately,” said Roberts.

Together We Foster has locations in multiple counties in the area. At those locations, the organization provides clothing closets, food, and meeting rooms for families to meet in a neutral space.

“Our visit centers are a safe private place for children in foster care can visit with their biological parents they can do that any time of day,” said Roberts.

Roberts said the support of others that understand the system helps keep the kids in a familiar area.

“So, if we can support those foster homes, keep those homes open in the community then the kids can stay in their own community and their own school,” she said.

