Riverside wins 2023 2A Softball State Championship

The Lady Rebels celebrate after winning the 2A State Softball Championship.
By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Riverside made history on the diamond Friday afternoon.

The Lady Rebels beat Mansfield 1-0 to capture the 2A Softball State Championship. It’s their first state title in program history. Klaire Womack earned Finals MVP honors after a stellar pitching performance. The sophomore recorded 18 strikeouts in a complete game shutout. Womack allowed just 2 hits and 2 walks.

2023 Weekend of Champions

Riverside 1, Mansfield 0 (2A Softball Championship)

Friday 7:00pm: Palestine-Wheatley vs. Woodlawn (2A Baseball Championship)

Saturday 10:00am: Atkins vs. Booneville (3A Softball Championship)

Saturday 1:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Benton (5A Softball Championship)

Saturday 4:00pm: Rivercrest vs. Harding Academy (3A Baseball Championship)

Saturday 7:00pm: Valley View vs. Little Rock Christian (5A Baseball Championship)

Har-Ber 5, Bentonville 1 (6A Baseball Championship)

Bryant 8, Cabot 5 (6A Softball Championship)

Lonoke 6, Ashdown 3 (4A Baseball Championship)

Gravette 5, Pea Ridge 1 (4A Softball Championship)

Taylor 9, Mount Ida 3 (1A Baseball Championship)

Taylor 12, Bradley 2 (1A Softball Championship)

Conway 3, Springdale 2 (6A Boys Soccer Championship)

Friday 4:00pm: Lakeside vs. Russellville (5A Boys Soccer Championship)

Saturday 10:00am: De Queen vs. Dardanelle (4A Boys Soccer Championship)

Saturday 2:00pm: Haas Hall vs. Green Forest (3A Boys Soccer Championship)

