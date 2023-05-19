Riverside wins 2023 2A Softball State Championship

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Riverside made history on the diamond Friday afternoon.

The Lady Rebels beat Mansfield 1-0 to capture the 2A Softball State Championship. It’s their first state title in program history. Klaire Womack earned Finals MVP honors after a stellar pitching performance. The sophomore recorded 18 strikeouts in a complete game shutout. Womack allowed just 2 hits and 2 walks.

Highlights/postgame reaction tonight at 6/10. pic.twitter.com/OxkRSVnwLV — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) May 19, 2023

2023 Weekend of Champions

Riverside 1, Mansfield 0 (2A Softball Championship)

Friday 7:00pm: Palestine-Wheatley vs. Woodlawn (2A Baseball Championship)

Saturday 10:00am: Atkins vs. Booneville (3A Softball Championship)

Saturday 1:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Benton (5A Softball Championship)

Saturday 4:00pm: Rivercrest vs. Harding Academy (3A Baseball Championship)

Saturday 7:00pm: Valley View vs. Little Rock Christian (5A Baseball Championship)

Har-Ber 5, Bentonville 1 (6A Baseball Championship)

Bryant 8, Cabot 5 (6A Softball Championship)

Lonoke 6, Ashdown 3 (4A Baseball Championship)

Gravette 5, Pea Ridge 1 (4A Softball Championship)

Taylor 9, Mount Ida 3 (1A Baseball Championship)

Taylor 12, Bradley 2 (1A Softball Championship)

Conway 3, Springdale 2 (6A Boys Soccer Championship)

Friday 4:00pm: Lakeside vs. Russellville (5A Boys Soccer Championship)

Saturday 10:00am: De Queen vs. Dardanelle (4A Boys Soccer Championship)

Saturday 2:00pm: Haas Hall vs. Green Forest (3A Boys Soccer Championship)

