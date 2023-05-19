Energy Alert
Sheriff’s department warns of scam call asking for banking information

Clay County Sheriff's Department warns of scam call
Clay County Sheriff's Department warns of scam call(wcjb)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a scam call.

The sheriff’s department received a call on Thursday, May 18 of a voicemail from someone posing as a representative from Clay County Judicial legal services.

They said the caller asked for personal banking account information.

The sheriff’s department advised people not to give out their personal information and to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Department if they received this call.

