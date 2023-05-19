Energy Alert
Stewart Park upgrades to finish just in time for summer

Stewart Park in Walnut Ridge has been closed the last week as crews overlay the park’s loop...
Stewart Park in Walnut Ridge has been closed the last week as crews overlay the park’s loop with fresh asphalt.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Upgrades look to be finished just in time for summer break for a Lawrence County city.

Stewart Park in Walnut Ridge has been closed the last week as crews overlay the park’s loop with fresh asphalt.

The park is expected to re-open this weekend, and the overlay work will wrap up very soon.

Stewart Park now features activities like the renovated park loop for walking, playground equipment, a swimming pool, and more.

Mayor Charles Snapp said there is something for everyone.

“We have between 70 and 80 acres for the people of all ages to come out and enjoy,” said Snapp. “Whether it’s walking, sitting, watching, swimming, it’s here for the people. We’ve got great playground equipment. It’s something to see.”

Last year, the city did substantial work to the city pool at Stewart Park.

The mayor said these upgrades wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for the support of the community.

“It’s sad that it took so many years to get it to the point that we could do this, but with the growth the city’s had and the people that shop local and support us, we’re able to do this between the grants and the city funds and an unbelievable city street group,” said Snapp.

The city’s pool will open on June 1.

