TRAFFIC ALERT: Several lanes impacted after crash, traffic being diverted

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic along Interstate 55 in Mississippi County is being diverted following a crash.

According to an Arkansas Department of Transportation incident report, the crash happened at 5:19 p.m. near Joiner.

ArDOT reported that all lanes are impacted, and traffic is being diverted at exit 36.

Injuries and the number of vehicles involved are unknown at this time.

We are continuing to gather information and will update this story with the latest details.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.