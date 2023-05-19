Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

TRAFFIC ALERT: Several lanes impacted after crash, traffic being diverted

(Arizona's Family)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic along Interstate 55 in Mississippi County is being diverted following a crash.

According to an Arkansas Department of Transportation incident report, the crash happened at 5:19 p.m. near Joiner.

ArDOT reported that all lanes are impacted, and traffic is being diverted at exit 36.

Injuries and the number of vehicles involved are unknown at this time.

We are continuing to gather information and will update this story with the latest details.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri man died Wednesday night when his SUV rolled over multiple times in Jackson County.
Victim identified in fatal rollover crash
Sheriff’s deputies arrested an 18-year-old man suspected of killing another man.
18-year-old arrested in man’s murder
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Crews dispatched to structure fire in Jonesboro
According to an incident report by the Jonesboro Police Department, 60-year-old Timothy Wade...
Craighead County inmate dies in custody
Police arrested 5 people early Wednesday morning on multiple charges, including suspected car...
5 arrested in suspected car theft

Latest News

Police Chief Rick Elliott told K8 News the crash happened at the intersection of Johnson Avenue...
Intersection back open following multi-vehicle crash with injuries
A three-vehicle head-on collision has shut down Highway 1 in Northeast Arkansas.
3-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1
The bridge is located over the Cache River on Highway 91, southeast of Egypt.
Craighead County bridge closed for repairs
a look at security video showing the suspect flying through town trying to get away from police.
State police address Tuesday’s chase protocol