LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Representative Marion Berry passed away at the age of 80. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee-Sanders gave a statement Saturday on former Representative Marion Berry’s passing.

“Bryan and I are saddened to learn that former Representative Marion Berry has passed away. A son of the Delta, Marion was a farmer and a statesman, whose mix of homespun wisdom and hard-won political knowledge always made him a formidable representative for our state. His work took him to Washington and around the country, but Arkansas and his family farm were always home. I know that every Arkansan he served admired his loyalty to our state. I extend my deepest condolences to Carolyn and the entire Berry family in this difficult time.”

Berry served seven terms in Congress. A cause of death has not been provided.

