Arkansas nonprofit cares for hundreds of neglected cats

One Arkansas nonprofit wants the state to do more to help with neglected and abused cats.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERWOOD, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - One Arkansas nonprofit wants the state to do more to help with neglected and abused cats.

According to KARK, the Community Cats of Central Arkansas says they’ve reduced 400 cats from abuse and neglect.

With every cat they take in, Sarah Richardson with the Community Cats of Central Arkansas says animal neglect and abuse are becoming an ongoing problem.

She says they sadly can’t save every cat they take in.

“We picked over 50 buck shots off of the cat’s fur. We went straight to the vet, and the cat had been shot in the back end,” Richardson said.

As animal abuse becomes more of an issue, she wants to see more done by the state.

“We feel like Arkansas, even though they have laws here, they are not strict enough on animal abuse and neglect cases, so I think we still need to push on things like that,” Richardson said.

If you want to volunteer, foster or adopt, you can contact the nonprofit CommunityCatsGlobal.com.

For more on this story, visit KARK.com.

