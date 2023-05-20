Church holds free health clinic hosted for community

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of community members came out to a Paragould church to participate in a free clinic.

The Arkansas Baptist State Convention hosted a free clinic at Southside Community Church in Paragould on Saturday.

The clinic provided different medical and dental needs for members of the community.

Medical & Dental Coordinator Jennifer Allbritton said free clinics are essential because many community members can’t afford the services on their own.

An organizer said providing these services is important, but there are other areas they also focus on.

“We concentrate on their medical or physical needs, but we also work with their spiritual needs too, so they’ll have a chance to talk to someone one-on-one, do prayer requests, pray for them, help them,” she said.

Allbritton said the clinic provided multiple dental services, vision screenings, and mammograms, even bringing a pharmacist to the clinic.

She says all the clinics volunteering their Saturday, caring for others shows their servant’s heart.

“They’re here for eight hours, volunteering their time,” she stated. “They want to help people, serve people, or they wouldn’t be here.”

Over 100 patients were seen at the clinic on Saturday.

Allbritton said the organization plans to have one more clinic in Paragould later this year.

