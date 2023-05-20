Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Church holds free health clinic hosted for community

The Arkansas Baptist State Convention hosted a free clinic at Southside Community Church in...
The Arkansas Baptist State Convention hosted a free clinic at Southside Community Church in Paragould on Saturday.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of community members came out to a Paragould church to participate in a free clinic.

The Arkansas Baptist State Convention hosted a free clinic at Southside Community Church in Paragould on Saturday.

The clinic provided different medical and dental needs for members of the community.

Medical & Dental Coordinator Jennifer Allbritton said free clinics are essential because many community members can’t afford the services on their own.

An organizer said providing these services is important, but there are other areas they also focus on.

“We concentrate on their medical or physical needs, but we also work with their spiritual needs too, so they’ll have a chance to talk to someone one-on-one, do prayer requests, pray for them, help them,” she said.

Allbritton said the clinic provided multiple dental services, vision screenings, and mammograms, even bringing a pharmacist to the clinic.

She says all the clinics volunteering their Saturday, caring for others shows their servant’s heart.

“They’re here for eight hours, volunteering their time,” she stated. “They want to help people, serve people, or they wouldn’t be here.”

Over 100 patients were seen at the clinic on Saturday.

Allbritton said the organization plans to have one more clinic in Paragould later this year.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Several lanes impacted after crash, traffic being diverted
On May 12, deputies were called to Kee Trail for the report of an intoxicated man attempting to...
Man arrested for DWI, striking child with vehicle
Timothy Williams was booked around 2:10 a.m. Friday, May 12 after Jonesboro police responded to...
Body camera footage shows Craighead County inmate’s arrest before his death
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
Authorities in Desha County are searching for an inmate who escaped Friday night.
Officials search for escaped McGehee inmate

Latest News

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee-Sanders gave a statement Saturday on former Representative...
Arkansas Gov. gives statement on Former Rep. Berry’s passing
A suspect in a Paragould homicide took their own life before police say they arrested them.
Homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Crews are at the scene of a rollover crash on a busy Jonesboro road.
2 vehicle crash on busy Jonesboro road
Authorities in Desha County are searching for an inmate who escaped Friday night.
Officials search for escaped McGehee inmate