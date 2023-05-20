Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Commission hears request to relocate medical marijuana dispensary

NEA Full Spectrum requests to relocate to Jonesboro
NEA Full Spectrum requests to relocate to Jonesboro(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A medical marijuana dispensary in Northeast Arkansas is looking to relocate to an area they hope will better serve their customers.

On Thursday, May 19, NEA Full Spectrum presented its request to the Medical Marijuana Commission to move from its location in Brookland to Jonesboro.

Lance Huey with NEA Full Spectrum explained to the commission that they serve customers from all over Northeast Arkansas and a move to Jonesboro would be more beneficial.

“All things funnel to Jonesboro, so moving 9 miles down the road is not eliminating anyone,” Huey told the commission.

Huey said the move will open up access and options for customers in Northeast Arkansas.

The commission voted to table the motion until June 1.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri man died Wednesday night when his SUV rolled over multiple times in Jackson County.
Victim identified in fatal rollover crash
Sheriff’s deputies arrested an 18-year-old man suspected of killing another man.
18-year-old arrested in man’s murder
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Crews dispatched to structure fire in Jonesboro
According to an incident report by the Jonesboro Police Department, 60-year-old Timothy Wade...
Craighead County inmate dies in custody
Police arrested 5 people early Wednesday morning on multiple charges, including suspected car...
5 arrested in suspected car theft

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
The committee releases location and times for public meetings on Jonesboro Sportsplex
Steering committee determines location for public meetings on future sportsplex
St. Bernards holds community wellness event
Practicing caution when swimming