Commission hears request to relocate medical marijuana dispensary

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A medical marijuana dispensary in Northeast Arkansas is looking to relocate to an area they hope will better serve their customers.

On Thursday, May 19, NEA Full Spectrum presented its request to the Medical Marijuana Commission to move from its location in Brookland to Jonesboro.

Lance Huey with NEA Full Spectrum explained to the commission that they serve customers from all over Northeast Arkansas and a move to Jonesboro would be more beneficial.

“All things funnel to Jonesboro, so moving 9 miles down the road is not eliminating anyone,” Huey told the commission.

Huey said the move will open up access and options for customers in Northeast Arkansas.

The commission voted to table the motion until June 1.

