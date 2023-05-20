Did you see that?! Camel found sitting in the roadway near Sparta, Mo.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An odd occurrence in Christian County Saturday afternoon, a camel was found in the roadway.

According to Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole, the camel had fallen out of a trailer on Highway 14 near Sparta. Deputies at the scene say the trailer did not get far and did turn around to retrieve the camel.

Pictures sent to KY3 show the camel appeared to be not injured in the incident.

Courtesy: Ryan Sorensen (KY3)

