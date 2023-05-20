Homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a suspect in a Paragould homicide took their own life before they could arrest them.

According to a press release, Paragould officers arrived at a house on May 16 for a welfare check to discover the resident dead.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for investigation.

Police say ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

During the investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the neighboring area.

Before officers took the suspect into custody, police said “the suspect took their own life via self-inflicted gunshot.”

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. The department stated no additional information would be released at this time.

