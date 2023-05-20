Energy Alert
Hundreds of James River Church volunteers assist Springfield homeless organizations

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As part of its Saturday Serve event, members of James River Church went out and assisted Springfield homeless organizations.

Volunteers went to the Eden Village locations around Springfield and the Revive 66 Campground to work on special projects, do landscaping, and do any other service projects that needed to be done.

Volunteers also built a studio home for emergency housing needs at Revive 66.

James River Church Joplin volunteers also helped an organization called God’s Resort with service projects.

