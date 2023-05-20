Jonesboro Public Library Hosts Asian and Pacific American Heritage Festival

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One event in Northeast Arkansas is making sure to embrace diversity in the community.

On Friday, May 19, the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library hosted its first-ever festival committed to honoring Asian and Pacific Americans.

Guest speaker Thanhha Lai spoke during the event about her books and their connection to her life as a Vietnamese refugee.

She was the first speaker to start off the festival, with many gathering after her speech to take home a signed copy of her book.

Lai, along with the event’s organizer, Ali Tran, both felt the event was important to celebrating culture.

“I’m thrilled to be the first one and I’m sure you’re gonna have many more wonderful authors come through and they should, Jonesboro is a beautiful town,” Lai said.

“To be able to plan such a big event just celebrating Asian culture it just makes me feel very proud,” Tran said.

More festivities are scheduled for Saturday, May 20, including Jiu Jitsu and karate lessons, a cosplay contest, and much more. The event will be held from 2 to 10 p.m at the library.

