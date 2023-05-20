Energy Alert
Officials search for escaped McGehee inmate

Authorities in Desha County are searching for an inmate who escaped Friday night.
Authorities in Desha County are searching for an inmate who escaped Friday night.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
McGEHEE, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials in Desha County are looking for an inmate who escaped custody Friday night.

Desha County Sheriff’s Office says Dewight Overbea escaped the McGehee City Jail around 10:00 p.m. Friday, May 19.

McGehee Police Department, Dumas Police Department, and the Arkansas State Police are assisting with the search.

Overbea is not considered armed, but authorities urge residents to be vigilant and lock their doors.

Marceese Watkins, who also escaped from McGehee City Jail, has been found.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the McGehee Police Department at 870-222-3636.

