Officials search for escaped McGehee inmate

McGEHEE, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials in Desha County are looking for an inmate who escaped custody Friday night.

Desha County Sheriff’s Office says Dewight Overbea escaped the McGehee City Jail around 10:00 p.m. Friday, May 19.

McGehee Police Department, Dumas Police Department, and the Arkansas State Police are assisting with the search.

Overbea is not considered armed, but authorities urge residents to be vigilant and lock their doors.

Marceese Watkins, who also escaped from McGehee City Jail, has been found.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the McGehee Police Department at 870-222-3636.

