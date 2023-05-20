Palestine-Wheatley falls to Woodlawn in 2A State Baseball Championship

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Woodlawn won their third-straight 2A State Baseball Championship, beating Palestine-Wheatley 3-2 at Bear Stadium Friday night.

The Bears (31-3) scored all three of their runs in the fourth inning. With the bases loaded after three walks, Tate Hall hit a sacrifice fly to deep center. The very next batter, Dillon Lunsford, hit a shallow fly ball to right, a ball that would be lost in the lights, sending home two more on the double.

The Patriots (15-10) got two runs back in the fifth after a hit-by-pitch, three walks and a balk. But Owen Stover kept the damage to two runs, recording the flyout to end the inning.

Palestine-Wheatley would get the tying run on second and the winning run on first after back-to-back one-out singles from Jacob Hickman and Austin Varner, but Stover got a strikeout and a deep flyout to end the game and give the Bears the State Title.

The Patriots issued seven walks and left 10 on base, but were able to keep it close thanks to Hickman’s performance on the bump. The sophomore tossed a complete game for the Patriots, a team with just one senior on it. He only allowed two hits and struck out eight.

2023 Weekend of Champions

Riverside 1, Mansfield 0 (2A Softball Championship)

Woodlawn 3, Palestine-Wheatley 2 (2A Baseball Championship)

Saturday 10:00am: Atkins vs. Booneville (3A Softball Championship)

Saturday 1:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Benton (5A Softball Championship)

Saturday 4:00pm: Rivercrest vs. Harding Academy (3A Baseball Championship)

Saturday 7:00pm: Valley View vs. Little Rock Christian (5A Baseball Championship)

Har-Ber 5, Bentonville 1 (6A Baseball Championship)

Bryant 8, Cabot 5 (6A Softball Championship)

Lonoke 6, Ashdown 3 (4A Baseball Championship)

Gravette 5, Pea Ridge 1 (4A Softball Championship)

Taylor 9, Mount Ida 3 (1A Baseball Championship)

Taylor 12, Bradley 2 (1A Softball Championship)

Conway 3, Springdale 2 (6A Boys Soccer Championship)

Friday 4:00pm: Lakeside vs. Russellville (5A Boys Soccer Championship)

Saturday 10:00am: De Queen vs. Dardanelle (4A Boys Soccer Championship)

Saturday 2:00pm: Haas Hall vs. Green Forest (3A Boys Soccer Championship)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.