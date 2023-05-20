Energy Alert
Steering committee determines location for public meetings on future sportsplex

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The steering committee for the future Jonesboro Sportsplex announced a location and dates for its public meetings during the summer.

The Jonesboro Sportsplex Steering Committee met on May 9 to discuss scheduling for the meetings but did not determine where they would take place.

The committee released an update on Friday, May 19, saying the meetings would be located at the E. Boone Watson Community Center.

The dates and times for those meetings are listed below:

June 12

  • 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Aquatics

June 13

  • 7:30 a.m. -9:30 a.m., VB/BB/Pickleball Courts
  • 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Indoor Turf/Special Events/Concessions/Admin/Security

June 26 

  • 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Aquatics

June 27

  • 7:30 a.m. -9:30 a.m., VB/BB/Pickleball Courts
  • 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Indoor Turf/Special Events/Concessions/Admin/Security

July 10

  • 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Aquatics

July 11

  • 7:30 a.m. -9:30 a.m., VB/BB/Pickleball Courts
  • 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Indoor Turf/Special Events/Concessions/Admin/Security

