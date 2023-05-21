A-State men’s golf finishes tied for sixth in National Golf Invitational

Posting the low round of the day at 6-under par 282, the Arkansas State men’s golf team surged to finish tied for sixth at the National Golf Invitational at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Course.

Entering the day 12th among 13 teams at the postseason event, A-State climbed six spots to tie Washington State for sixth. Texas State won the inaugural postseason event with a 54-hole total of 7-under par 857. Wyoming (-6) and Penn State (-6) were one stroke back to tie for second while Ball State (-5) and Stetson (-5) tied for fourth.

Playing his final collegiate round, Jack Madden turned in a career low 6-under par 66 to finish up tied for 13th at 1-under par 215. Thomas Schmidt carded a 5-under par 67 to place fourth at 5-under par 211 for the tournament. Devyn Pappas (+1) tie for 21st, Pierce Johnson (+10) tied for 51st and Jack Maxey (+14) tied for 57th to round out the A-State players in the 75-player field.

As a team, A-State made a postseason appearance for the seventh time in program history and third time in the last four seasons. The Red Wolves played in NCAA Regionals in 1997, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2019 and 2021.

National Golf Invitational

Final Results

T6 Arkansas State 294-291-282=867 (+3)

4 Thomas Schmidt 72-72-67=211 (-5)

T13 Jack Madden 75-74-66=215 (-1)

T21 Devyn Pappas 71-73-73=217 (+1)

T51 Pierce Johnson 76-72-78=226 (+10)

T57 Jack Maxey 76-76-78=230 (+14)

