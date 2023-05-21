Arkansas State football lands two transfers Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football landed their 15th and 16th transfer portal additions to the 2023 roster Saturday afternoon: Memphis kickoff specialist Noah Grant and Illinois wide receiver Khmari Thompson.

Grant, listed as both a punter and a kicker, has appeared in 20 games as a kickoff specialist in 2021 and 2022. The sophomore had 15 touchbacks on 41 kickoffs for the Tigers in 8 games in 2022. In 2021, he had 35 touchbacks on 69 kickoffs, leaving the opponent’s average starting field position after kickoff at 26.8, fifth in the American according to Pro Football Focus.

Grant will be in the mix to replace last year’s kickoff specialist Tristan Mattson, who transferred to Central Michigan.

Thompson, a 6-1 grad transfer, appeared in seven games for Illinois last year in his junior season, getting on the field for 31 total snaps. He saw the most action as a kick returner in 2020, returning 12 kicks for 234 yards. The Missouri native started his college career at Mizzou in 2018. He committed to Arkansas State over Elon, Eastern Kentucky, Alcorn State and Jackson State, among others.

2023 Arkansas State Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Arrivals

Departures

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.