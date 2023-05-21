Energy Alert
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland

Cities and water districts can send us their boil water orders and advisories to news@kfvs12.com.
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.(WCAX)
By Heartland News
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Missouri

Cape Girardeau County

A boil water advisory was issued for some areas in the City of Jackson on Sunday, May 21 until further notice. The areas affected include: Trail Ridge subdivision, Kimbelwoods subdivision and all of Old Cape Road from Kimbelwoods Drive to Gloria Street.

Dunklin County

The City of Holcomb is under a boil water order as of Saturday, May 13 until further notice.

Madison County

The Madison County Water District in Fredericktown lifted a boil water order on Tuesday, May 16. It was issued Thursday, May 11 for a portion of the North System on Highway OO beginning at Madison 220 (Copper Mines Rd) to Madison 9217 (Diesel Power Tank RD).

New Madrid County

A precautionary boil water order was issued Sunday, May 7 for customers on Kirksey Street in Risco. This is due to a main repair and is in effect until further notice.

Illinois

Jackson County

Gorham Water Works lifted a boil water order on Friday, May 19 for customers on County Road 5 and all Gorham Water Works customers.

The Murphysboro Water Department lifted a boil water order on Thursday, May 18 for all customers on Business Hwy 13 from W. Harrison Road to Marlyn Road, W. Harrison Road to Marlyn Road from Business Hwy 13 to Dunivan Road and all of Dunivan Road, Melody Lane, Marlyn Road, Hanover Lane and Reese Lane.

On Tuesday, May 18, a boil water order was issued for the Elverado Water District. This impacts both Perry County and Jackson County, and there are reports of low to no water pressure in most areas. The order is in effect until further notice.

Johnson County

On Tuesday, May 2, the Vienna Police Department in Vienna, Illinois issued a boil water order for all city water customers east of the 4-way and at Harnerville Loop.

Perry County

On Tuesday, May 18, a boil water order was issued for the Elverado Water District. This impacts both Perry County and Jackson County, and there are reports of low to no water pressure in most areas. The order is in effect until further notice.

Pope County

The Millstone Water District issued a boil water order on Wednesday, May 10. This is for customers at the intersection of East Glendale Road and Poe Lane to Waltersburg Road.

Kentucky

None to report.

