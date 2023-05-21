Greene County Tech falls to Benton in 5A Softball Championship game

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - For the second straight season, Stanford commit Alyssa Houston boosted Benton to the 5A State Softball Championship over Greene County Tech, with the Lady Panthers winning 7-0 at Farris Field Saturday.

Lady Eagles finish 25-7, 2nd straight finals appearance, won 6th straight conference crown



Lady Eagles finish 25-7, 2nd straight finals appearance, won 6th straight conference crown

But Lady Panthers secure 3rd straight state title. Alyssa Houston named MVP after CG shutout, 12 K performance

The Panthers continue their streak in the 5A, winning their third straight state championship.

Houston scattered three hits for the Panthers (29-4), striking out 12 with no walks to earn Finals MVP honors. She finished her efficient outing tossing just 84 pitches with 63 strikes.

Benton gave her plenty of run support early, scoring on three straight hits to start the game. Lydia Bethards drove in the first run with an RBI single, the first of her three hits and four RBI on the day. Cameron Culclager chipped in four hits and two RBI for the Panthers, who had 13 hits in 26 at-bats.

“In the first inning, only one ball left the infield. And they strung together a couple of hits, some bleeders and dunks,” head coach David Reynolds said. “Obviously Alyssa is tough to hit. She’s the best player in Arkansas for a reason, and she showed it today.”

Zoie Reynolds had two of the Lady Eagles’ (24-6) three hits. The team will return the bulk of its starters next season, only graduating four seniors. It was Greene County Tech’s second-straight finals appearance.

“Any time you can get here and you can play the last game of the year, it’s special,” David said. “Especially with the pressure that these kids felt from outside in, tenacity it took to fight and get to where they needed to be. To get in this situation and give us a chance, I couldn’t be more proud of this group of kids and my staff.”

