Harding Academy baseball wins third straight 3A State Championship, beats Rivercrest

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Harding Academy baseball won its third straight 3A State Championship, beating Rivercrest 10-0 in five innings at Bear Stadium Saturday.

The Wildcats (25-7) scored five times in the third and fourth to secure the win. Kyler Hoover, Kam Hoover and Brody Myers combined for six hits, six runs and three RBI in the win. Kyler took home MVP honors after finishing 2-3 with 3 RBI. He put the Wildcats on the board first following a 2-RBI single in the third.

Colts made first finals appearance in 14 years. Wildcats win 3rd straight state title.



Kyler Hoover earns MVP honors after 2-3 3 RBI day at the plate

Jaxon Kilburn and Kevin Morris had the only hits, both doubles, for the Colts (21-4), who made their first state final appearance since 2009.

2023 Weekend of Champions

Riverside 1, Mansfield 0 (2A Softball Championship)

Woodlawn 3, Palestine-Wheatley 2 (2A Baseball Championship)

Booneville 4, Atkins 3 (3A Softball Championship)

Benton 7, Greene County Tech 0 (5A Softball Championship)

Harding Academy 10, Rivercrest 0 (3A Baseball Championship, 5 innings)

Saturday 7:00pm: Valley View vs. Little Rock Christian (5A Baseball Championship)

Har-Ber 5, Bentonville 1 (6A Baseball Championship)

Bryant 8, Cabot 5 (6A Softball Championship)

Lonoke 6, Ashdown 3 (4A Baseball Championship)

Gravette 5, Pea Ridge 1 (4A Softball Championship)

Taylor 9, Mount Ida 3 (1A Baseball Championship)

Taylor 12, Bradley 2 (1A Softball Championship)

Conway 3, Springdale 2 (6A Boys Soccer Championship)

Russellville 1, Lakeside 0 (5A Boys Soccer Championship)

Harrison 1, Pulaski Academy 0 (5A Girls Soccer Championship)

De Queen 5, Dardanelle 2 (4A Boys Soccer Championship)

Green Forest 4, Haas Hall 1 (3A Boys Soccer Championship)

