McGehee inmate escapes... again

McGEHEE, Ark. (KAIT) - Desha County Officials are searching for another escaped McGehee City Jail inmate.

Officials say Marceese Watkins, 35, escaped custody on Saturday, May 21, around 11 a.m.

Watkins initially escaped McGehee City Jail Friday night with Dewight Overbea.

Police took Watkins into custody around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m., the jailer let Watkins out of the holding cell to use the bathroom when police say he overpowered the jailer, took their keys, and stole the jailer’s car.

Officers with McGehee Police Department, Dumas Police Department, Desha County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, and more continue searching for Watkins.

Authorities apprehended Overbea while searching for Watkins and transported him to Ouachita Correctional Facility in Malvern.

Police advise residents to be vigilant and lock their doors.

If you have any information on Watkin’s whereabouts, the McGehee Police Department urges you to call them at 870-222-3636.

