Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

McGehee inmate escapes... again

Officials search for a second McGehee City Jail escaped inmate.
Officials search for a second McGehee City Jail escaped inmate.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McGEHEE, Ark. (KAIT) - Desha County Officials are searching for another escaped McGehee City Jail inmate.

Officials say Marceese Watkins, 35, escaped custody on Saturday, May 21, around 11 a.m.

Watkins initially escaped McGehee City Jail Friday night with Dewight Overbea.

Police took Watkins into custody around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m., the jailer let Watkins out of the holding cell to use the bathroom when police say he overpowered the jailer, took their keys, and stole the jailer’s car.

Officers with McGehee Police Department, Dumas Police Department, Desha County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, and more continue searching for Watkins.

Authorities apprehended Overbea while searching for Watkins and transported him to Ouachita Correctional Facility in Malvern.

Police advise residents to be vigilant and lock their doors.

If you have any information on Watkin’s whereabouts, the McGehee Police Department urges you to call them at 870-222-3636.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are at the scene of a rollover crash on a busy Jonesboro road.
2 vehicle crash on busy Jonesboro road
Authorities in Desha County are searching for an inmate who escaped Friday night.
Officials apprehend escaped McGehee inmate
On May 12, deputies were called to Kee Trail for the report of an intoxicated man attempting to...
Man arrested for DWI, striking child with vehicle
A suspect in a Paragould homicide took their own life before police say they arrested them.
Homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
NEA Full Spectrum requests to relocate to Jonesboro
Commission hears request to relocate medical marijuana dispensary

Latest News

Authorities in Desha County are searching for an inmate who escaped Friday night.
Officials apprehend escaped McGehee inmate
2023 5A State Baseball Championship: Valley View falls to Little Rock Christian in 9 innings
2023 3A State Baseball Championship: Harding Academy beats Rivercrest
Arkansas State baseball sweeps South Alabama 18-11 in regular season finale