Mercado has 5 RBIs to lead Cardinals over Dodgers 10-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Oscar Mercado drove in five runs and Paul DeJong hit a three-run homer as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-5 on Sunday.

St. Louis has won 11 of 14 after a 10-24 start to the season.

Los Angles dropped three of four games in the series and lost its first set since dropping two of three to Pittsburgh on April 24-26.

Mercado, who made his St. Louis debut Wednesday, went 3 for 4 and tied a career high with the five RBIs.

“I’m just having a good time, being able to go out there and contributing to winning,” Mercado said. “I hope I get to keep doing it.”

St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol is not surprised that Mercado is off to a 6 for 11 start.

“He just continues to figure out a way to create havoc one way or another,” Marmol said.

The Cardinals touched Los Angeles pitcher Clayton Kershaw (6-4) for three runs in the second inning. Mercado capped off the outburst with a two-run double that pushed the lead to 3-0. Kershaw allowed four runs on five hits over 3 2/3 innings. He surrendered three doubles in the second inning for the first time in his career.

“It’s nothing specific, just haven’t been pitching well,” Kershaw said. “So frustrating. You feel like you let the guys down.”

Mercado also added a two-run single in the fifth.

St. Louis has won its last four series and scored 10 runs or more for the fourth time since May 7.

“Confidence and a lot more trust,” Marmol said of the current run. “It shows. We’re coming out of it.”

DeJong pushed the lead to 10-3 with his seventh homer of the season in the seventh. He also matched a career high by scoring four runs.

St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado had three hits to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, his longest run as a member of the Cardinals. He put together a career-best 15-game run with Colorado from May 21-June 5, 2019.

Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, recorded his shortest start of the season. He compiled a 5-1 mark with a 1.89 ERA in April and was named the NL Pitcher of the Month. Kershaw has given up four earned runs in two of his last four starts.

Drew VerHagen (3-0) retired seven successive batters after relieving starter Jack Flaherty with two outs in the fourth.

Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the fifth.

Los Angeles third baseman Max Muncy was ejected by third base umpire Paul Emmel for arguing after striking out in the fourth.

ROAD TRIPPERS

The Cardinals will play 13 of their next 15 games on the road. Their only two homes games in that stretch will be May 29-30 against Kansas City.

HERE COMES BOBBY

Los Angeles RHP Bobby Miller will start Tuesday in Atlanta. Miller, who attended the University of Louisville, was the Dodgers first-round pick in the 2020 amateur draft. Julio Urias was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain. Dustin May is out with a right forearm strain.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Michael Grove was scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. Grove has been out since mid-April with a groin strain.

Cardinals; OF Tyler O’Neill is expected to resume hitting Monday and could be sent out on a rehab assignment later in the week. O’Neill has been bothered by a lower back strain.

UP NEXT

RHP Gavin Stone (0-0, 9.00) will start against Atlanta RHP Charlie Morton (5-3, 2.85) in the first of a three-game set on Monday in Atlanta. Stone gave up four earned run in four innings in his major league debut on May 3 against Philadelphia.

Cardinals: LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-6, 4.21) will face Cincinnati Reds LHP Brandon Williamson (0-0, 1.59) in the first of a four-game series in Cincinnati on Monday. Montgomery is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two lifetime starts against the Reds. He has struck out 15 and walked three over 12 innings.

