Police department looks to make neighborhood safer

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A police department in one Mississippi County is bringing back a program to help make the neighborhood safer.

Police in Blytheville announced they are bringing back the neighborhood watch program.

The department’s public information officer said the program has been dormant for at least ten years. Robin Haught-Angel, public information officer of the Blytheville police department, said the department is ready to connect with the community again.

“Just wanting the community to have that better involvement, better relationship with law enforcement, and we have a lot of newer officers that are on the force,” she explained. “Have them active, let the community know them.”

The department said the program plans to hold meetings at least once a month. The meetings will also show what resources are available to the public.

The meeting locations and times are on the department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.