Gavin Stone to make 2nd MLB start on Monday

LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - A Riverside and UCA alum will get a 2nd start in The Show.

Gavin Stone will be called up on Monday to start for the Dodgers against the Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 6:20pm Central Time in Atlanta. The Orange County Register and L.A. Times were first to report the details. Los Angeles has several starting pitchers currently on the injured list.

Dave Roberts confirmed today that Gavin Stone will start Monday



He wasn’t ready to officially name a Tuesday starter, but all indications are that Bobby Miller will be called up to make his MLB debut — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) May 21, 2023

Stone made his MLB debut on May 3rd. He had a up and down afternoon in Los Angeles. Stone lasted 4 innings, allowed 8 hits, 4 earned runs, 2 walks, and 1 strikeout in a no decision. His first big league punchout came in the 4th inning.

The Lake City native has had two starts in Triple-A Oklahoma City since his big league breakthrough. Stone was stellar on May 16th, striking out 10 in 5.2 innings of work. He allowed 2 earned runs and scattered 5 hits.

