Two killed by train in Cabot

CABOT, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Two people are dead after being hit by a train in Lonoke County.

KARK reports Union Pacific Railroad officials say a train northbound in Cabot hit and killed two people Saturday around 7:30 p.m. in Cabot.

Officials say the people were not at a crossing.

Authorities say the train crew was not hurt.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

