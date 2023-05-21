Energy Alert
Two killed by train in Cabot

Two people are dead after being hit by a train in Lonoke County.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CABOT, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Two people are dead after being hit by a train in Lonoke County.

KARK reports Union Pacific Railroad officials say a train northbound in Cabot hit and killed two people Saturday around 7:30 p.m. in Cabot.

Officials say the people were not at a crossing.

Authorities say the train crew was not hurt.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

