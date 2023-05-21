Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Wynne High School celebrates graduation amid stressful year

The Wynne High School Class of 2023 celebrated graduation on Saturday night.
The Wynne High School Class of 2023 celebrated graduation on Saturday night.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne High School Class of 2023 celebrated graduation on Saturday night.

The moment came weeks after a tornado destroyed the school. For many, it was a day they didn’t know would come.

“Just to be here today is a blessing in itself because, you know, I actually thought they would just pass out the diplomas and just call it quits, but here we are today,” said Kim Smith.

Kim Smith’s cousin Tyriona Davis was among the graduates who lost her home during the tornado, and today, she walked the stage, diploma in hand.

Davis’ story resembles many students in Wynne.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who gave the commencement address, noted the resilience of the class of 2023.

“You’re not just an inspiration to your community; you’re an inspiration to the entire state of Arkansas,” Sanders said.

Huckabee Sanders has visited the school twice since the March 31 tornado. Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore noted what her presence at graduation meant.

“I think it shows how much she cares about our kids and about public education and seeing our students graduate, and so we’re very excited, and we don’t have the words to tell her how thankful we truly are,” he said.

The nearly 200 graduates had to move to a college campus to finish school, their prom was held in a different county, and graduation was an hour away from home, but the moment was priceless.

“Each child should experience, you know, walking across the stage and getting their diplomas so my hat goes off to the school,” said Smith.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Several lanes impacted after crash, traffic being diverted
On May 12, deputies were called to Kee Trail for the report of an intoxicated man attempting to...
Man arrested for DWI, striking child with vehicle
Timothy Williams was booked around 2:10 a.m. Friday, May 12 after Jonesboro police responded to...
Body camera footage shows Craighead County inmate’s arrest before his death
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
Authorities in Desha County are searching for an inmate who escaped Friday night.
Officials search for escaped McGehee inmate

Latest News

Arkansas State head baseball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Tommy Raffo reflects on season following 18-11 win over South Alabama
Greene County Tech softball falls to Benton in 5A State Championship game
Police in Blytheville are bringing back the neighborhood watch program.
Police department looks to make neighborhood safer
James River Church volunteers
Hundreds of James River Church volunteers assist Springfield homeless organizations