Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

1 dead following a single-vehicle crash

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Crittenden County.
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Crittenden County.(stock)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. (KAIT) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Crittenden County.

According to the report, the crash happened on Monday around 9:00 a.m. on U.S. HYW 70, west of Lehi.

James Womble, 72, of Proctor, was heading westbound when he went off the road, striking a ditch embankment.

Womble died from the crash.

The body was delivered to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Roads were dry, and the weather was clear during the crash.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Sunday, May 21, that Jonathan Dean Boyd was arrested and...
$5 million bond set for man accused of murdering elderly couple
Jonesboro Apartment Complex fire
No one hurt in Jonesboro apartment complex fire
Two people are dead after being hit by a train in Lonoke County.
Two killed by train in Cabot
Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone made his MLB debut Wednesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gavin Stone to make second MLB start on Monday
Police say a suspect in a Paragould homicide took their own life before they arrested them.
Police: Homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Arkansas State basketball signee Derrian Ford talks decision to transfer to A-State
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Sunday, May 21, that Jonathan Dean Boyd was arrested and...
$5 million bond set for man accused of murdering elderly couple
Just days after the Arkansas Department of Health shut down its swim beach over bacterial...
Bull Shoals Lake safe to swim in again