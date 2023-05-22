1 dead following a single-vehicle crash

CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. (KAIT) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Crittenden County.

According to the report, the crash happened on Monday around 9:00 a.m. on U.S. HYW 70, west of Lehi.

James Womble, 72, of Proctor, was heading westbound when he went off the road, striking a ditch embankment.

Womble died from the crash.

The body was delivered to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Roads were dry, and the weather was clear during the crash.

