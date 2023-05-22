A-State Announces Dates for 2023 Butch Jones Football Camps

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football program has announced the dates and additional details for the 2023 Butch Jones football camps, which for the second straight year will include five different camps led by the Red Wolves’ coaching staff in June and one more in July.

All six camps will be held on the Arkansas State University campus at Centennial Bank Stadium and/or the Red Wolves’ practice facilities. Five of the six camps will be open to individuals entering grades 9-12 (fall 2023), junior college transfers or any player in the NCAA transfer portal. The Butch Jones Future Stars Football Camp is available for those entering first through eighth grade.

“We added two camps to our lineup last year due to outstanding interest and participation, and we’re excited to bring back all six camps this summer in order to once again provide multiple options for individuals to get involved and become better football players.

“Our great coaching staff is looking forward to working with all our campers on the football fundamentals and details necessary for them to improve their different skill sets. I’m also excited about our Future Stars Camp, which remains one of my personal favorites. It’s always a lot of fun and extremely rewarding to get to interact with and teach football to the youth of Jonesboro and our surrounding communities.”

The Future Stars Camp is the only two-day event out of the six camps and is slated to run June 12-13 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. both days. Check-in time for the camp will be 8:30 a.m. on the first day, and like the other five camps, advance registration is available online by visiting AStateFootball.com.

The two-day camp is $60, and while advanced registration is encouraged for the Future Stars Camp, walk-up registrations will be allowed at the 8:30 a.m. check-in.

All four individual camps for participants entering grades 9-12 are $40 each, including the Butch Jones Friday Night Lights Camp that is scheduled for June 9 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a 4:00 p.m. check-in time.

The next day, on June 10, the second annual CBJ Red Wolf 7 on 7 Shootout/OL/DL Camp will be held from 10:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Registration will be conducted from 9:00-10:00 a.m. and is $300 per team, which includes t-shirts and meals for 20 team members. If a team has more than 20 members participating, each additional camper on that team is $15.

Three Butch Jones Prospect Camps will be held June 17, June 24 and July 28, all from 12:00-2:30 p.m. with an 11:00 a.m. check-in time.

Arkansas State’s 31st all-time head coach, Jones is entering his third season in 2023 leading the Red Wolves. He owns 13 years of head coaching experience, including stops at Tennessee (2013-17), Cincinnati (2010-12) and Central Michigan (2007-09). He spent the three seasons prior to his A-State arrival at national-power Alabama, where he served as Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

Per NCAA rules, all Arkansas State University football camps are open to any and all entrants and are only limited by number, age and/or grade level. Also in accordance with NCAA rules, an athletics booster or other representative of Arkansas State Athletics interests may not pay for any expense (e.g. registration fee, travel, lodging, etc.) related to a prospective student-athlete’s participation in a sports camp or clinic administered by Arkansas State or any of its coaches or staff members.

2023 ARKANSAS STATE FOOTBALL CAMPS

2023 ARKANSAS STATE FOOTBALL CAMPS

· Butch Jones Friday Night Lights Camp (June 9, 5-8 p.m.)

· CBJ Red Wolf 7 on 7 Shootout/OL/DL Camp (June 10, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.)

· Butch Jones Future Stars Football Camp (June 12-13, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.)

· Butch Jones Prospect Camp (June 17, 12-2:30 p.m.)

· Butch Jones Prospect Camp (June 24, 12-2:30 p.m.)

· Butch Jones Prospect Camp (July 28, 12-2:30 p.m.)

