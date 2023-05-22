Energy Alert
A-State Men’s Golf Signs Jake Lile

By A-State Athletics
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s golf head coach Mike Hagen announced Monday that The Woodlands High School standout Jake Lile has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Red Wolves for the 2023-24 season.

“I’m excited to add Jake to next year’s recruiting class,” said Hagen. “He’s a very talented junior golfer who competes at the highest level in a state that has some of the best junior golf in the country. I’ve enjoyed watching his game develop over the last year and look forward to seeing his game evolve in our program. He will be an asset to our program.”

Lile has helped The Woodlands to three-straight UIL 6A Region II and UIL 6A District Championships. He helped his team to a runner-up finish at the 2022 UIL 6A State Championship and fourth-place finish in 2021. Individually, Lile has claimed medalist honors at the Texas Junior Golf Tour (TJGT) Fall Kickoff, the TJGT Bayou Elite, the South Texas PGA (STPGA) Aggieland Classic and the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Simplify Qualifier in the last calendar year. He was named the 2022 Rotary Club of The Woodlands Student of the Year.

