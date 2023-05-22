Brandon Hager tabbed SBC Player of the Week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After powering the Arkansas State baseball team to a series sweep over South Alabama to conclude the 2023 season, first baseman Brandon Hager earned the Sun Belt Conference’s final Player of the Week honor of the year on Monday.

Hager homered twice in the three-game set against the Jaguars, upping his final home run total to 15 – the most by an A-State hitter since Kyle MacDonald in 2018. He owned a .556 batting average with eight RBIs on the weekend, while slugging 1.222 and owning an on-base percentage of .750.

Monday’s honor marks the first time an A-State player earned a conference weekly honor since May 11, 2021, when Ben Klutts (Player) and Will Nash (Pitcher) swept the weekly awards.

In 16 plate appearances, the junior slugger reached base a dozen times and walked five times while striking out just once. He was also hit by pitch twice and ended the season having been plunked 16 times.

The Festus, Mo., native ends the season with 55 RBIs – the most since Matt Burgess drove in 58 in 2014. He also reached base in 42 consecutive games to end the year, the most by a Red Wolf since Zach George ended the 2015 season with a 55-game on-base streak.

Hager’s 15 homers ties him for second in program history in single-season round trippers, while his 25 career long balls ties him for third in school history with Murray Watts (2008-10).

In addition to leading the team in home runs, RBIs and HBPs, Hager led the Scarlet and Black in batting (.348), slugging (.657), on base percentage (.500) and total bases (119) while finishing tied for the team lead in hits (63). In conference play, Hager was just as impressive, slashing .347/.786/.529 with 12 homers and 34 RBIs.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.