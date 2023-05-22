Energy Alert
Bull Shoals Lake safe to swim in again

Just days after the Arkansas Department of Health shut down its swim beach over bacterial concerns, officials now say Bull Shoals Lake is once again safe for swimmers.(KY3)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - Just days after the Arkansas Department of Health shut down its swim beach over bacterial concerns, officials now say Bull Shoals Lake is once again safe for swimmers.

The ADH lifted a primary body contact advisory Monday near the Sugarloaf Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The advisory forced the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to close the swim beach on May 19 due to high levels of E. coli.

According to Monday’s news release, samples collected by the Corps and analyzed by the ADH’s Public Health Laboratory indicated E. coli levels had dropped “well below” the closure level.

“Swimming is now considered safe in that area,” the ADH stated.

