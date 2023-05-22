City of Batesville to look to restructuring sales tax

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One Independence County town looks to commit more money to two town projects.

According to the Batesville City Council Meeting agenda, council members will discuss restructuring its sales tax.

Mayor Rick Elumbaugh explained the sales tax money would be put toward a new water treatment facility and upgrades to Riverside Park on the White River.

Upgrades could include a event center, among other ideas.

Whether visitors listen to the White River Dam in the summer or drive through the Christmas lights in the winter, Riverbend Park is busy year-round.

“I’ve got three little kids, and we like to meet up here with my best friend and her three kids, and it’s nice to let them go, and you can see them from the pavilion and eat your lunch here,” said Park Visitor Jamie Foster.

Foster and her friend Tiffany Payne were excited to hear that upgrades could be coming to the park.

“I would like to see something for the little kids. More for toddlers, something like that. The stuff that’s here now, it’s kind of tall, and for parents, they’re scared they’re going to fall and get hurt,” said Payne.

Area residents say there are some upgrades they’d like to see.

“I’d like to see a bigger place to park and something for the whole family to enjoy and come any time of the year,” said Park Visitor Carl Alls.

Batesville City Council will meet on Tuesday, May 23, at 5:30 inside the city hall.

