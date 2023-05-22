Earthquake recorded late Sunday night

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A minor earthquake Sunday night apparently did not disturb anyone’s sleep.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 1.8 magnitude quake at 11:25 p.m. May 21.

The quake, which had a depth of 9 kilometers, was centered 2.4 miles north of Black Rock and about 30 miles northwest of Jonesboro.

As of Monday, no one had reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

