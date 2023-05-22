Fire crews work to put out Jonesboro apartment complex fire
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Fire Department is working to extinguish a structure fire just off Nettleton Avenue.
According to the police desk sergeant, fire crews were called to the complex at 1610 Stone Street before 8:00 Sunday night. When crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming from one of the buildings.
JPD said the initial call came in as a grease fire; however, the exact cause of the fire is not known.
It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire.
K8 News has a crew en route to the scene and will update this developing story as we learn more information.
