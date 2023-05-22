Energy Alert
Gage Wood named to SEC All-Freshman team, four Diamond Hogs honored

Batesville alum recorded his second save of the season Saturday.
By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville alum Gage Wood has been one of the bright spots for Dave Van Horn’s Diamond Hogs this season. The pitcher was recognized for his work on the bump this season, getting named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Wood appeared in 21 games this season, recording five saves with a 2-0 record. He picked up his first career save April 2 against Alabama and hasn’t looked back, putting up a 3.81 ERA with 41 strikeouts. Opponents hit .184 against him in 28.1 innings pitched.

Gage is one of four Diamond Hog players honored. Pitcher Hagen Smith was named First-Team All-SEC and to the SEC All-Defensive Team, outfielder Tavian Josenberger joined Smith on the All-Defense squad and Kendall Diggs was named Second-Team All-SEC.

Head coach Dave Van Horn was named the SEC’s Coach of the Year for the third time in his career.

