Holiday weekend travel made easier with lower gas prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Memorial Day approaching, those looking to hit the road and travel can expect lower pump prices.

This time last year, Arkansans were paying over a dollar more per gallon of gas than they are now, but AAA reported the average gas price in the Natural state is $3.09 a gallon, a significant decrease from the average price of $4.12 a gallon this time last year.

Last summer, Arkansas had its highest recorded average gas price of $4.54 a gallon.

Jonesboro resident Ashley Sellars said the price drop makes traveling much easier, especially with Memorial Day around the corner.

“Now I can fill my tank for like twenty, thirty bucks, and we’re able to go to Memphis to the zoo, which is where we went last week, and we’ll go again next week, so it helps,” Sellars said.

Prices of diesel, mid-grade, and premium gas are also dropping across the state and nation.

Arkansas’ average price sits below the national average of $3.50.

According to AAA, the current average price of a gallon of diesel in Arkansas is $3.72, significantly cheaper than the average price of $5.23 a gallon Arkansans were paying for a gallon of diesel last year.

