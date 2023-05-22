Energy Alert
Independence County to build $3 million senior center

County Judge Kevin Jeffery explained the county has had to rent its current building and needs more space.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County will soon break ground on a new senior citizens center in Batesville.

County Judge Kevin Jeffery explained the county is renting its current building and needs more space.

Judge Jeffery said the county is finalizing a deal with a contractor, and work should begin soon.

The new center will feature many more options than its current center.

“We’re going to have expanded Meals on Wheels to service the seniors in the area,” Jeffery said. “We’re also going to have a dieting area in the facility, an exercise and game room, a media center, a library, and a stage area, and it will be more centrally located. It’ll be right downtown.”

The judge said it’s essential to improve Independence County for everyone.

“The elderly need to be included. They’ve paid their taxes. They’ve worked. They’ve had their careers. This will be a place they can get together and socialize and exercise. I think it will improve the quality of life.”

American Rescue Plan Funds will be used to fund the project totaling almost $3 million.

The new center will be located on Elm Street.

Judge Jeffery expects the center to be finished sometime in 2024.

