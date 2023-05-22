Energy Alert
Man accused of sexual extortion

Officers arrested a Jonesboro man Friday after they said he threatened to post a woman’s nude...
Officers arrested a Jonesboro man Friday after they said he threatened to post a woman’s nude photos online.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officers arrested a Jonesboro man Friday after they said he threatened to post a woman’s nude photos online.

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause on May 19 to charge Mohamed Dawood Alomari with sexual extortion, a Class B felony.

According to court documents, the victim told police on May 15 that Alomari “threatened to post her nude photos online.”

“Alomari then sent the nude photos to the victim’s mother,” Detective Chris Pigg stated in the affidavit. “The victim is Muslim and is in fear for what her family will do to her for having her nude photos exposed.”

Alomari is currently free on a $25,000 cash/surety bond awaiting arraignment on June 28.

