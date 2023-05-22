Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Massive sharks ping along East Coast heading into Memorial Day weekend

Breton, a 13-foot--inch” white male shark weighing over 1,400 pounds also pinged near the Outer...
Breton, a 13-foot--inch” white male shark weighing over 1,400 pounds also pinged near the Outer Banks in North Carolina.(OCEARCH)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Several sharks are pinging along the eastern coast just ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

According to OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization that tracks great white sharks and other large marine species, Ironbound and Rose pinged off South Carolina, while Breton and Anne Bonny pinged near the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

Ironbound is a massive 12-foot-4-inch white male shark weighing nearly 1,200 pounds. He is named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.

Rose is no stranger to the East Coast during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The 10-foot-5 female pinged along the Carolina coast in 2021.

Breton, another massive 13-foot-3 white male shark weighing over 1,400 pounds also pinged along the Carolina coast just before the holiday weekend in 2021.

Anne Bonny was just tagged April 21 in the Outer Banks. The 9-foot-3 juvenile white shark weighs 425 pounds and has been hanging around the waters off the North Carolina coast since being tagged.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Sunday, May 21, that Jonathan Dean Boyd was arrested and...
$5 million bond set for man accused of murdering elderly couple
Jonesboro Apartment Complex fire
No one hurt in Jonesboro apartment complex fire
Two people are dead after being hit by a train in Lonoke County.
Two killed by train in Cabot
Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone made his MLB debut Wednesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gavin Stone to make second MLB start on Monday
Police say a suspect in a Paragould homicide took their own life before they arrested them.
Police: Homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Arkansas State basketball signee Derrian Ford talks decision to transfer to A-State
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
Suspect ‘stands silent’ in slayings of 4 Idaho college students; judge enters not guilty pleas
Rick Hoyt, center, is pushed by his father Dick, left, along the Boston Marathon course, April...
Rick Hoyt, who became a Boston Marathon fixture with father pushing wheelchair, has died at 61
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road