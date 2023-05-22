May 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The low humidity and comfortable temperatures continue across Region 8. Look for everyone to gradually have warmer afternoon highs through the week with the humidity slowly rising.

There is a chance of storms on Tuesday afternoon, but the chances are pretty low. If you get rain, the amounts should be 0.25″ or less.

Warmer weather for the rest of the week. Thursday into Friday, a dry cold front moves through which will drop temperatures a couple of degrees and drop the humidity a little bit. All in all, a great week ahead.

News Headlines

A man wanted in connection to a double homicide in Craighead County has been arrested.

An Arkansas non-partisan organization is aiming to overturn the recently passed LEARNS Act through a referendum.

A Riverside and UCA alum will get a 2nd start in The Show. Gavin Stone will be called on Monday to start for the Dodgers against the Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. Central Time in Atlanta.

Some lawmakers on Capitol Hill are now calling for new legislation that would require automakers to continue to include AM radios in cars. Several car models are dropping AM from their newest vehicles.

